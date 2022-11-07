ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.43% last month.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock priced at $462.35, up 6.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $469.6099 and dropped to $454.33 before settling in for the closing price of $439.92. ASML’s price has ranged from $363.15 to $881.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 22.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.10%. With a float of $399.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.42 million.

In an organization with 34720 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.86, operating margin of +35.12, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASML Holding N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.78, a number that is poised to hit 4.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.38 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 21.72.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 46.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $455.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $548.24. However, in the short run, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $474.14. Second resistance stands at $479.51. The third major resistance level sits at $489.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $458.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $448.95. The third support level lies at $443.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 190.88 billion, the company has a total of 409,777K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,019 M while annual income is 6,960 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,820 M while its latest quarter income was 1,714 M.