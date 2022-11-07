Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.13 million

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $2.07, down -6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has traded in a range of $1.96-$37.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.30%. With a float of $58.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 579 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 17,482. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.33, taking the stock ownership to the 8,312,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director sold 16,000 for $2.73, making the entire transaction worth $43,680. This insider now owns 8,320,190 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.1 million, its volume of 2.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5431. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0233 in the near term. At $2.1667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5633.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 486.81 million has total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,440 K in contrast with the sum of -183,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,570 K and last quarter income was -3,900 K.