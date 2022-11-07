Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 316,810 K

November 04, 2022, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) trading session started at the price of $4.34, that was 5.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.34 and dropped to $4.125 before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. A 52-week range for BZUN has been $3.80 – $18.83.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 22.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -145.60%. With a float of $53.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8821 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.13, operating margin of -0.70, and the pretax margin is -1.64.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baozun Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Baozun Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.34 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -145.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.02% during the next five years compared to -31.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.33 in the near term. At $4.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.90.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Key Stats

There are 69,598K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 280.33 million. As of now, sales total 1,474 M while income totals -32,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 316,810 K while its last quarter net income were -10,090 K.