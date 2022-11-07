Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.12% last month.

On November 04, 2022, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) opened at $14.72, lower -3.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.8193 and dropped to $13.43 before settling in for the closing price of $14.36. Price fluctuations for BYND have ranged from $11.90 to $107.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 95.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -240.40% at the time writing. With a float of $58.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1108 employees.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 187,550. In this transaction Chief Brand Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Brand Officer sold 2,000 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $75,020. This insider now owns 22,358 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.98) by -$0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -46.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 6.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.68 in the near term. At $15.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.66. The third support level lies at $11.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

There are currently 63,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 907.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 464,700 K according to its annual income of -182,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 147,040 K and its income totaled -97,130 K.