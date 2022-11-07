Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) posted a 0.44% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

November 04, 2022, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) trading session started at the price of $2.32, that was 0.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. A 52-week range for BNGO has been $1.16 – $6.28.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.60%. With a float of $284.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.55 million.

The firm has a total of 299 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of -428.79, and the pretax margin is -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 72,402. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $16,000. This insider now owns 13,894 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO], we can find that recorded value of 7.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.91.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

There are 289,697K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 653.22 million. As of now, sales total 17,980 K while income totals -72,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,670 K while its last quarter net income were -32,160 K.