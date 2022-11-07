BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 440 K

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) stock priced at $0.31, up 11.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.2913 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. BSGM’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.10%. With a float of $39.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,550. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 29,700 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,299. This insider now owns 1,896,820 shares in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioSig Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 162.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

The latest stats from [BioSig Technologies Inc., BSGM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7240, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9682. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3696. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3891. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3109, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2717. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2522.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.24 million, the company has a total of 44,814K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 440 K while annual income is -31,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -5,760 K.