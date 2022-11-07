BlackBerry Limited (BB) is expecting -36.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.36, soaring 3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.41 and dropped to $4.19 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.94 and $11.75.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.10%. With a float of $567.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.31 million.

The firm has a total of 3325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 40,040. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 7,805 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 242,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 7,025 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $36,038. This insider now owns 79,642 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], we can find that recorded value of 4.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.56. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.04.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.54 billion based on 578,825K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,000 K and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 168,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.