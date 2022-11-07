Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last year’s performance of -93.78% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 04, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $0.671, lower -6.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7008 and dropped to $0.621 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $0.57 to $11.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $17.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 307 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 7.58%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.16 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6670. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6769 in the near term. At $0.7287, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5691. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5173.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,560 K according to its annual income of -55,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.