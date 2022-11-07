Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 10.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $78.81, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.278 and dropped to $77.91 before settling in for the closing price of $78.48. Within the past 52 weeks, BMY’s price has moved between $53.22 and $80.59.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 19.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 178.00%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

In an organization with 32200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +20.57, and the pretax margin is +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 1,742,750. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $69.71, taking the stock ownership to the 476,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Board Chair and CEO sold 50,000 for $71.84, making the entire transaction worth $3,592,000. This insider now owns 501,104 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.79) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.35% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.59. However, in the short run, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.40. Second resistance stands at $80.02. The third major resistance level sits at $80.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.29. The third support level lies at $76.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 167.00 billion based on 2,126,160K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,385 M and income totals 6,994 M. The company made 11,218 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,606 M in sales during its previous quarter.