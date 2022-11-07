C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $9.31, down -10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.385 and dropped to $7.17 before settling in for the closing price of $9.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has traded in a range of $4.84-$48.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.30%. With a float of $43.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.82 million.

In an organization with 121 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.65, operating margin of -179.39, and the pretax margin is -183.23.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of C4 Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 84,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.40, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 15,000 for $31.66, making the entire transaction worth $474,968. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.58) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -183.23 while generating a return on equity of -25.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.82. However, in the short run, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.81. Second resistance stands at $10.70. The third major resistance level sits at $12.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 409.50 million has total of 48,914K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 45,790 K in contrast with the sum of -83,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,830 K and last quarter income was -27,410 K.