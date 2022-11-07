Can Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) drop of -31.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.33, soaring 23.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5286 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, DUO’s price has moved between $0.60 and $19.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -424.00%. With a float of $3.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 604 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.30, operating margin of -101.58, and the pretax margin is -126.71.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 17.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -124.28 while generating a return on equity of -134.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -358.88

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

The latest stats from [Fangdd Network Group Ltd., DUO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.72 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 333.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 180.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2059, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1463. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5324. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7348. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9410. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1238, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9176. The third support level lies at $0.7152 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.05 million based on 5,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 147,880 K and income totals -193,770 K. The company made 80,705 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -600,224 K in sales during its previous quarter.