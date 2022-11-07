Can Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s (NXST) drop of -14.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 04, 2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) opened at $166.86, lower -5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.86 and dropped to $152.29 before settling in for the closing price of $164.41. Price fluctuations for NXST have ranged from $139.69 to $204.62 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 33.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.30% at the time writing. With a float of $37.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11160 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.27, operating margin of +25.24, and the pretax margin is +23.52.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nexstar Media Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 1,673,845. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 9,737 shares at a rate of $171.91, taking the stock ownership to the 102,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s insider sold 192 for $191.07, making the entire transaction worth $36,686. This insider now owns 3,216 shares in total.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.89) by $1.1. This company achieved a net margin of +17.95 while generating a return on equity of 31.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.22% during the next five years compared to 45.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.64, a number that is poised to hit 5.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)

The latest stats from [Nexstar Media Group Inc., NXST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.89.

During the past 100 days, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s (NXST) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $181.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $164.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $172.79. The third major resistance level sits at $178.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.65. The third support level lies at $135.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) Key Stats

There are currently 40,404K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,648 M according to its annual income of 834,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,245 M and its income totaled 227,500 K.