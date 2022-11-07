Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,609 M

On November 04, 2022, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) opened at $3.44, lower -1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.475 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. Price fluctuations for CANO have ranged from $3.30 to $12.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.20% at the time writing. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) saw its 5-day average volume 12.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.50 in the near term. At $3.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are currently 484,470K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,609 M according to its annual income of -18,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 689,370 K and its income totaled -5,330 K.