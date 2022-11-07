Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -52.72%

November 04, 2022, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) trading session started at the price of $5.62, that was -18.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.82 and dropped to $4.50 before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. A 52-week range for CDLX has been $4.40 – $94.18.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 18.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.00%. With a float of $32.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.93, operating margin of -36.26, and the pretax margin is -51.07.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardlytics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 33,842. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.92, taking the stock ownership to the 46,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $16.70, making the entire transaction worth $50,113. This insider now owns 44,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.55) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -48.13 while generating a return on equity of -30.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.30% during the next five years compared to -0.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 345.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.45 in the near term. At $6.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. The third support level lies at $2.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

There are 33,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 147.43 million. As of now, sales total 267,120 K while income totals -128,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,410 K while its last quarter net income were -126,290 K.