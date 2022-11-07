CarMax Inc. (KMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.98% last month.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $64.51, plunging -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.8116 and dropped to $61.12 before settling in for the closing price of $63.40. Within the past 52 weeks, KMX’s price has moved between $54.85 and $155.98.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 15.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.10%. With a float of $156.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.80 million.

In an organization with 32647 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,473,836. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of this company sold 15,555 shares at a rate of $94.75, taking the stock ownership to the 4,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s EVP and CITO sold 3,456 for $93.91, making the entire transaction worth $324,553. This insider now owns 8,769 shares in total.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.49) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

CarMax Inc. (KMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.14 million. That was better than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.92. However, in the short run, CarMax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.69. Second resistance stands at $66.60. The third major resistance level sits at $68.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.22. The third support level lies at $57.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.72 billion based on 158,015K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,900 M and income totals 1,151 M. The company made 8,145 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 125,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.