CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is expecting -6.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $9.15, up 1.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.48 and dropped to $8.85 before settling in for the closing price of $8.93. Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has traded in a range of $7.41-$13.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.70%. With a float of $605.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.19, operating margin of -19.31, and the pretax margin is -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 590,392. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 65,259 shares at a rate of $9.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s insider sold 7,672 for $9.02, making the entire transaction worth $69,185. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.44 in the near term. At $9.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.18.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.75 billion has total of 620,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 688,290 K in contrast with the sum of -248,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 192,790 K and last quarter income was 15,560 K.