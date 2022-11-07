Century Aluminum Company (CENX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.00% last month.

On November 04, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) opened at $6.90, higher 13.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.5208 and dropped to $6.85 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. Price fluctuations for CENX have ranged from $5.27 to $30.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

In an organization with 2512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.49. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.58. Second resistance stands at $7.89. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. The third support level lies at $6.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are currently 91,358K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 656.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,213 M according to its annual income of -167,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 856,600 K and its income totaled 37,400 K.