Ciena Corporation (CIEN) volume exceeds 2.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 04, 2022, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) opened at $46.23, higher 0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.355 and dropped to $44.985 before settling in for the closing price of $45.69. Price fluctuations for CIEN have ranged from $38.33 to $78.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.80% at the time writing. With a float of $146.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7241 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.25, operating margin of +14.57, and the pretax margin is +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 166,651. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,542 shares at a rate of $47.05, taking the stock ownership to the 387,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s SVP, Networking Platforms sold 500 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $22,500. This insider now owns 79,257 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 303.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.54 in the near term. At $47.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.80.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

There are currently 148,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,621 M according to its annual income of 500,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 867,980 K and its income totaled 10,510 K.