Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 25,030 K

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) stock priced at $0.144, down -13.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1509 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. CCNC’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -158.00%. With a float of $28.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

In an organization with 56 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 37.21%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Code Chain New Continent Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5791. However, in the short run, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1463. Second resistance stands at $0.1615. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1204, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1097. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0945.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.55 million, the company has a total of 46,110K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,030 K while annual income is -26,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -20,370 K.