Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) is 5.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) stock priced at $6.50, up 6.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.44 before settling in for the closing price of $6.53. BBCP’s price has ranged from $4.64 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.70%. With a float of $26.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.01 million.

In an organization with 1300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.61, operating margin of +12.15, and the pretax margin is -3.94.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.77 while generating a return on equity of -5.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 87225.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s (BBCP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.55. However, in the short run, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.24. Second resistance stands at $7.50. The third major resistance level sits at $7.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.18. The third support level lies at $5.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 395.35 million, the company has a total of 56,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 315,810 K while annual income is -15,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 104,470 K while its latest quarter income was 14,500 K.