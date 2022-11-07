CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) 20 Days SMA touches 1.64%: The odds favor the bear

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.27, soaring 5.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.00 and dropped to $64.78 before settling in for the closing price of $63.02. Within the past 52 weeks, CEIX’s price has moved between $18.83 and $79.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 357.60%. With a float of $34.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.31, operating margin of +10.44, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 637,500. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 52,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 8,500 for $70.86, making the entire transaction worth $602,290. This insider now owns 61,366 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.84) by -$1.97. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 357.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Looking closely at CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.07. However, in the short run, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.21. Second resistance stands at $69.72. The third major resistance level sits at $71.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.77.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.31 billion based on 34,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,259 M and income totals 34,110 K. The company made 544,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 126,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.