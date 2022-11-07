Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.52% last month.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.04, plunging -11.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.69 and dropped to $31.66 before settling in for the closing price of $36.78. Within the past 52 weeks, CCRN’s price has moved between $15.26 and $40.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.70%. With a float of $36.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 447,030. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 14,901 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 155,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for $30.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,245,535. This insider now owns 206,111 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

The latest stats from [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.98. The third major resistance level sits at $42.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.92. The third support level lies at $24.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.22 billion based on 38,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,677 M and income totals 132,000 K. The company made 753,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.