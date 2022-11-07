DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) with a beta value of 0.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $27.14, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.65 and dropped to $26.745 before settling in for the closing price of $26.83. Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has traded in a range of $26.48-$58.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 604.90%. With a float of $214.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.35, operating margin of +15.17, and the pretax margin is +13.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 273,999. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,900 shares at a rate of $39.71, taking the stock ownership to the 35,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s President & CEO bought 20,000 for $49.78, making the entire transaction worth $995,600. This insider now owns 52,500 shares in total.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.90 while generating a return on equity of 8.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 604.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -0.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (XRAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Looking closely at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (XRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.93. However, in the short run, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.62. Second resistance stands at $28.09. The third major resistance level sits at $28.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.82 billion has total of 215,452K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,251 M in contrast with the sum of 421,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,088 M and last quarter income was 102,000 K.