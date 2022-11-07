Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.49 million

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.40, soaring 8.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $6.6901 before settling in for the closing price of $8.12. Within the past 52 weeks, DBGI’s price has moved between $6.04 and $487.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -311.60%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.82 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 72890.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.13. The third major resistance level sits at $12.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.34.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 498.00 million based on 536K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,580 K and income totals -32,360 K. The company made 3,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.