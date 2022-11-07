DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) kicked off at the price of $1.02: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.04, soaring 3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9704 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Within the past 52 weeks, DOYU’s price has moved between $0.90 and $4.00.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -221.60%. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.27 million.

The firm has a total of 2155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5313. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0565. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0931. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9339. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8973.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 327.79 million based on 317,484K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,438 M and income totals -91,310 K. The company made 273,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.