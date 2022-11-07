EBR (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.) climbed 3.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 04, 2022, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) trading session started at the price of $10.22, that was 3.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.385 and dropped to $10.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. A 52-week range for EBR has been $5.16 – $9.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -37.20%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The firm has a total of 12126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.74, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.57. The third major resistance level sits at $10.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.65.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are 1,568,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.39 billion. As of now, sales total 6,970 M while income totals 1,046 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,800 M while its last quarter net income were 284,680 K.