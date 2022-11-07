Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On November 04, 2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) opened at $0.579, higher 3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.608 and dropped to $0.5615 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for FFIE have ranged from $0.46 to $9.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -276.80% at the time writing. With a float of $184.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 745 workers is very important to gauge.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 44.23%, while institutional ownership is 20.10%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -129.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

The latest stats from [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., FFIE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.7 million was superior to 12.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7686, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0062. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6056. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6521. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5591, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5370. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5126.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

There are currently 327,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 228.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -516,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -141,694 K.