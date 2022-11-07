Formula One Group (FWONK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.31% last month.

On November 04, 2022, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) opened at $55.70, lower -0.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.70 and dropped to $50.00 before settling in for the closing price of $54.27. Price fluctuations for FWONK have ranged from $52.91 to $71.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $197.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.46 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 29,313. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,818 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,904. This insider now owns 42,000 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Formula One Group (FWONK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

The latest stats from [Formula One Group, FWONK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was superior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.86. The third major resistance level sits at $62.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.46. The third support level lies at $44.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

There are currently 232,880K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,400 M according to its annual income of 398,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,258 M and its income totaled 622,000 K.