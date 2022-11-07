Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) 20 Days SMA touches -20.39%: The odds favor the bear

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) down -0.14% from the previous trading day and closed at $101.39. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has traded in a range of $101.15-$463.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 20.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.50%. With a float of $62.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8955 employees.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 595,250. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $119.05, taking the stock ownership to the 595,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $179.90, making the entire transaction worth $899,500. This insider now owns 600,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.94) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.16% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 137.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Looking closely at Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.07.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $238.95. However, in the short run, Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.22. Second resistance stands at $107.20. The third major resistance level sits at $109.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.70.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.53 billion has total of 63,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,737 M in contrast with the sum of 533,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,291 M and last quarter income was 142,710 K.