Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) volume exceeds 13.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $2.85, up 1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.19 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 15.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 23.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.94. Second resistance stands at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.48.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.73 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,000 K while annual income is -3,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 321,000 K while its latest quarter income was -547,000 K.