Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) average volume reaches $6.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 04, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) trading session started at the price of $2.80, that was 14.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.79 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. A 52-week range for HMY has been $1.93 – $5.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 603.20%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38459 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Looking closely at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 64.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.08. Second resistance stands at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.64.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are 618,072K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.78 billion. As of now, sales total 2,806 M while income totals -69,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,998 M while its last quarter net income were 77,857 K.