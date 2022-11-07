HTHT (H World Group Limited) climbed 6.73 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 04, 2022, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) opened at $35.875, higher 6.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.57 and dropped to $33.65 before settling in for the closing price of $32.98. Price fluctuations for HTHT have ranged from $21.84 to $49.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.10% at the time writing. With a float of $36.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.76, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -3.19.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.64 while generating a return on equity of -4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.28% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for H World Group Limited (HTHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -2.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Looking closely at H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 63.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.90. However, in the short run, H World Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.63. Second resistance stands at $38.06. The third major resistance level sits at $39.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.79.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

There are currently 321,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,006 M according to its annual income of -73,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 504,000 K and its income totaled -52,000 K.