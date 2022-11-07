ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.8 million

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $8.55, up 4.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.78 and dropped to $8.48 before settling in for the closing price of $8.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has traded in a range of $8.06-$12.96.

With a float of $698.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 46.48%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ICL Group Ltd, ICL], we can find that recorded value of 1.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.94. The third major resistance level sits at $9.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.20.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.16 billion has total of 1,312,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,955 M in contrast with the sum of 783,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,880 M and last quarter income was 563,000 K.