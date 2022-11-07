ING Groep N.V. (ING) average volume reaches $5.00M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 04, 2022, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) trading session started at the price of $10.69, that was 3.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.9042 and dropped to $10.645 before settling in for the closing price of $10.43. A 52-week range for ING has been $8.14 – $15.56.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -13.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.70%. With a float of $3.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ING Groep N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ING Groep N.V. (ING) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.98 million, its volume of 5.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 97.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.95 in the near term. At $11.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.43.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are 3,900,669K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.66 billion. As of now, sales total 32,119 M while income totals 7,041 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,988 M while its last quarter net income were 1,255 M.