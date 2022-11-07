Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.52%

On November 04, 2022, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) opened at $2.22, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. Price fluctuations for INO have ranged from $1.38 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -45.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.60% at the time writing. With a float of $245.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $249.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 317 employees.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 31,588. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,875 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 892,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,500. This insider now owns 75,305 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 255.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.23 in the near term. At $2.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. The third support level lies at $1.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are currently 249,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 536.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,770 K according to its annual income of -303,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 780 K and its income totaled -108,500 K.