Investors finally get a glimpse of Angi Inc. (ANGI) volume hitting the figure of 2.2 million.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.09, plunging -5.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, ANGI’s price has moved between $2.00 and $12.22.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 39.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.70%. With a float of $77.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $502.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.17, operating margin of -3.79, and the pretax margin is -6.08.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 25,950. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.19, taking the stock ownership to the 194,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 199,941 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.23 while generating a return on equity of -5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Angi Inc. (ANGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9395. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0533 in the near term. At $2.1767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7767. The third support level lies at $1.6533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 908.03 million based on 502,341K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,685 M and income totals -71,380 K. The company made 515,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.