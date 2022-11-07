Investors finally get a glimpse of Energous Corporation (WATT) volume hitting the figure of 0.52 million.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $1.26, down -9.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has traded in a range of $0.82-$2.11.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -12.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.50%. With a float of $75.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48 employees.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Energous Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 11,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,571 shares at a rate of $1.49, taking the stock ownership to the 50,180 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Acting CFO (Interim) sold 8,006 for $1.45, making the entire transaction worth $11,609. This insider now owns 214,011 shares in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energous Corporation’s (WATT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 98.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Energous Corporation’s (WATT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1523, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1145. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2033 in the near term. At $1.3167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. The third support level lies at $0.8633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.78 million has total of 77,483K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 760 K in contrast with the sum of -41,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 230 K and last quarter income was -7,020 K.