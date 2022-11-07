Investors finally get a glimpse of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) volume hitting the figure of 2.73 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.81, soaring 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.83 and dropped to $0.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Within the past 52 weeks, GOTU’s price has moved between $0.64 and $3.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.40%. With a float of $255.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9015 workers is very important to gauge.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

The latest stats from [Gaotu Techedu Inc., GOTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.47 million was inferior to 3.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 9.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6058. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7102. The third support level lies at $0.6702 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 207.73 million based on 257,032K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,030 M and income totals -487,000 K. The company made 80,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.