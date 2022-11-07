Investors finally get a glimpse of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) volume hitting the figure of 1.04 million.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $53.97, down -3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.40 and dropped to $51.31 before settling in for the closing price of $53.88. Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has traded in a range of $48.52-$187.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 10.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.60%. With a float of $43.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.03, operating margin of +9.03, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 1,678,524. In this transaction EXECUTIVE V P& CFO of this company sold 15,500 shares at a rate of $108.29, taking the stock ownership to the 61,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s EXECUTIVE V P& CFO sold 11,000 for $105.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,165,229. This insider now owns 61,326 shares in total.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +6.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 43.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omnicell Inc.’s (OMCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

The latest stats from [Omnicell Inc., OMCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.94 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, Omnicell Inc.’s (OMCL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.58. The third major resistance level sits at $56.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.40. The third support level lies at $47.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.32 billion has total of 44,289K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,132 M in contrast with the sum of 77,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 331,390 K and last quarter income was 9,070 K.