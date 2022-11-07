Investors finally get a glimpse of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) volume hitting the figure of 4.13 million.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock priced at $69.35, up 6.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.26 and dropped to $68.34 before settling in for the closing price of $66.48. WYNN’s price has ranged from $50.20 to $99.00 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.70%. With a float of $103.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26950 workers is very important to gauge.
Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 132,274. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $66.14, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $67.11, making the entire transaction worth $134,220. This insider now owns 8,781 shares in total.
Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update
In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are Wynn Resorts Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)
The latest stats from [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.81 million was superior to 3.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.
During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.06. The third major resistance level sits at $74.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.22. The third support level lies at $66.09 if the price breaches the second support level.
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 7.58 billion, the company has a total of 113,730K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,764 M while annual income is -755,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 908,830 K while its latest quarter income was -130,050 K.