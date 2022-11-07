Investors must take note of Abiomed Inc.’s (ABMD) performance last week, which was 44.92%.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $373.71, soaring 0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $374.28 and dropped to $373.25 before settling in for the closing price of $373.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ABMD’s price has moved between $219.85 and $381.99.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.70%. With a float of $44.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.58 million.

In an organization with 2003 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.76, operating margin of +24.80, and the pretax margin is +18.47.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Abiomed Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 379,380. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $379.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s VICE PRESIDENT, CFO sold 1,000 for $378.66, making the entire transaction worth $378,663. This insider now owns 15,927 shares in total.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.35% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.18 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.33.

During the past 100 days, Abiomed Inc.’s (ABMD) raw stochastic average was set at 95.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $267.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.14. However, in the short run, Abiomed Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $374.43. Second resistance stands at $374.87. The third major resistance level sits at $375.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $373.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $372.81. The third support level lies at $372.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.34 billion based on 45,626K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,032 M and income totals 136,510 K. The company made 277,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 54,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.