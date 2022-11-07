Investors must take note of Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) performance last week, which was -2.82%.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.65, soaring 4.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.67 and dropped to $20.66 before settling in for the closing price of $20.43. Within the past 52 weeks, DBX’s price has moved between $19.07 and $31.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 20.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 266.00%. With a float of $272.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2667 workers is very important to gauge.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 65,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $21.75, taking the stock ownership to the 497,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President sold 15,000 for $21.51, making the entire transaction worth $322,653. This insider now owns 1,539,623 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.80% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

The latest stats from [Dropbox Inc., DBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.08 million was inferior to 3.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.25. The third major resistance level sits at $22.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.23. The third support level lies at $19.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.91 billion based on 375,604K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,158 M and income totals 335,800 K. The company made 572,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.