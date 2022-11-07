Investors must take note of Equity Residential’s (EQR) performance last week, which was -2.96%.

On November 04, 2022, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) opened at $61.82, lower -0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.82 and dropped to $59.32 before settling in for the closing price of $61.38. Price fluctuations for EQR have ranged from $60.06 to $94.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.80% at the time writing. With a float of $369.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.53, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 157,099. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 1,963 shares at a rate of $80.03, taking the stock ownership to the 24,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 16,895 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,351,600. This insider now owns 25,236 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

The latest stats from [Equity Residential, EQR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.92 million was superior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.30. The third major resistance level sits at $64.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.30. The third support level lies at $57.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

There are currently 377,919K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,464 M according to its annual income of 1,333 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 695,100 K and its income totaled 323,030 K.