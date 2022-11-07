Investors must take note of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (HEPA) performance last week, which was -14.05%.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $0.5999, down -23.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPA has traded in a range of $0.44-$1.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.90%. With a float of $76.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -49.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (HEPA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

The latest stats from [Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., HEPA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (HEPA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5447, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7824. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5673. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6637. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7273. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4073, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3437. The third support level lies at $0.2473 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.25 million has total of 76,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -32,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,911 K.