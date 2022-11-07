Investors must take note of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) performance last week, which was -13.07%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $10.29, down -4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.32 and dropped to $9.27 before settling in for the closing price of $10.05. Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has traded in a range of $4.92-$21.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -177.30%. With a float of $144.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 400 workers is very important to gauge.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 25,253. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $10.10, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,693 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $366,947. This insider now owns 576,016 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

The latest stats from [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.79. The third major resistance level sits at $11.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.69. The third support level lies at $8.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.67 billion has total of 173,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,180 K in contrast with the sum of -186,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,670 K and last quarter income was -65,560 K.