Investors must take note of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) performance last week, which was 6.78%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.47, plunging -0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.59 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $12.33. Within the past 52 weeks, HOOD’s price has moved between $6.81 and $38.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.60%. With a float of $563.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 341,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 29,368 shares at a rate of $11.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,411,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 29,366 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $341,497. This insider now owns 399,032 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD], we can find that recorded value of 13.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.00. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.10.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.59 billion based on 880,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,815 M and income totals -3,686 M. The company made 318,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -295,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.