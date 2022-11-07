Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is -49.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 04, 2022, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) opened at $0.851, higher 1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for KSPN have ranged from $0.82 to $16.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -16.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $2.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 141 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.35, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -5.57.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kaspien Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2021, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -5.59 while generating a return on equity of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.07

Technical Analysis of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)

The latest stats from [Kaspien Holdings Inc., KSPN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was superior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 262.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6601, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4594. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2207. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5853. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7807. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6607, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4653. The third support level lies at $0.1007 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Key Stats

There are currently 3,616K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 143,710 K according to its annual income of -8,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,910 K and its income totaled -4,420 K.