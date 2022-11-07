Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is expecting 1.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.04, plunging -6.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.47 and dropped to $17.80 before settling in for the closing price of $19.62. Within the past 52 weeks, KRP’s price has moved between $12.68 and $20.08.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 106.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 107.70%. With a float of $42.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.42 million.

The firm has a total of 28 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.50, operating margin of +51.62, and the pretax margin is +23.83.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 44,325. In this transaction Controller of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.73, taking the stock ownership to the 46,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 13,599 for $17.01, making the entire transaction worth $231,319. This insider now owns 188,090 shares in total.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +18.98 while generating a return on equity of 10.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.55% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) Trading Performance Indicators

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, KRP], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s (KRP) raw stochastic average was set at 71.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.85. The third major resistance level sits at $19.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.18 billion based on 64,773K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 135,620 K and income totals 33,940 K. The company made 72,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.