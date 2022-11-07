Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,422 M

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) soared 14.56% from the previous trading day and closed at $2.61. Within the past 52 weeks, KC’s price has moved between $1.77 and $24.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.90%. With a float of $115.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10209 employees.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.07 in the near term. At $3.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.59.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 671.82 million based on 243,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,422 M and income totals -249,300 K. The company made 284,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -119,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.