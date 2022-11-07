KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) posted a -13.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) stock priced at $1.87, down -10.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. KULR’s price has ranged from $1.02 to $3.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 222.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -328.00%. With a float of $68.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 35.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 86.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Looking closely at KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4610, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7256. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8069. Second resistance stands at $1.9739. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5415, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4431. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2761.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 190.16 million, the company has a total of 107,347K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,410 K while annual income is -11,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 590 K while its latest quarter income was -5,250 K.